U.S. stocks ended mixed Monday.
Financials took the biggest hit, while technology saw an increase.
In economic news, the Federal Reserve has reiterated its “whatever it takes” support for banks and the economy.
In corporate news, Elon Musk has indicated Tesla could be moving its headquarters from California to Nevada.
Treasury prices dipped as yields increased.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $13 to $1,700.90, and crude oil prices were little changed at $24.74 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.42 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.71 percent.
