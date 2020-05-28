Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center recently was awarded $25,000 of grant funding by the Colorado COVID Relief Fund to help respond to community needs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, the money will be used to:
• Maintain a decreased or eliminated spread of COVID-19 in the service area.
• Decrease or defer mortality from COVID-19.
• Ensure vulnerable populations can access medical services throughout the service area during the pandemic, with an emphasis on health equity, inclusion and safety.
• Increase patient access to nonurgent physician and provider services using telemedicine.
• Maintain the positions of all HRRMC employees using creative solutions such as the labor pool, as the hospital district is the largest employer in Chaffee County.
• Increase availability of testing supplies and access to testing.
• Ensure countywide access to sufficient personal protective equipment.
“This award will create a meaningful impact for our community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kimla Robinson, HRRMC Foundation director, said.
Led by an executive committee in coordination with the governor’s office, the Colorado COVID Relief Fund was developed to raise and coordinate allocation of funds based on COVID-19 prevention, impact and recovery needs of community organizations in Colorado.
