U.S. major stock indexes were mixed Thursday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Standard & Poor’s 500 both finished up while the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed down.
Industrial stocks were the largest gainers, while telecommunications sector stocks led the decliners.
In corporate news, online retailer Amazon announced plans to invest $700 million in worker training in an effort to help its employees gain the skills needed for more advanced jobs.
In economic news, U.S. Central Bank Chairman Jerome Powell provided testimony to the Senate Banking Committee reiterating the possibility of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this month, given the overall outlook for the economy.
U.S. Treasury prices declined as interest rates increased.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 721 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a thin margin.
Gold fell $12.08 to $1,406.91, silver rose 1 cent to $15.13, and crude oil rose 3 cents to $60.46 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.65 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 2.14 percent.
