U.S. equities closed higher Friday, with the financials sector leading the advance and utilities lagging the market.
In economic news, U.S. import prices were up 1 percent in May compared to April, while the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index was preliminarily reported to exceed expectations for June.
In corporate news, American Airlines Group Inc. expects improved financial liquidity by the end of 2020, despite a forecast of 90 percent decline in second-quarter revenue.
Treasury prices fell as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1.2 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $1.30 to $1,738.50, and crude oil prices rose 5 cents to $36.39 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.46 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.71 percent.
