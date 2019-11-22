A move to the country was the inspiration for a hobby that has turned into a business for Diane Dowd of Sagebrush Botanicals.
A retired medical and chiropractic assistant, Dowd said when she and her husband moved to rural Cotopaxi, she subscribed to a survival website and got some ideas for do-it-yourself projects.
“I started making lotion bars, which can help with nighttime leg and ankle cramps as well as soothe itchy skin like psoriasis and eczema,” she said. “I liked it and friends liked it, so I decided to try other products.”
Her line of Sagebrush Botanicals now includes, among other items, a belly/body butter originally intended to help expectant mothers with stretch marks but also makes a good body cream; a lavender salve; hand cream; a lightly scented vapor rub; pain cream; a facial care package consisting of a facial cleanser, scrub and anti-aging cream; an oil for fibromyalgia that contains emu oil; and a nighttime balm that is good for people on CPAP machines or oxygen at night. The balm is rubbed on the temples, nape of the neck or bottom of the feet.
Coconut oil is the base in most of her products, but if someone is allergic to coconut, she uses another type of oil. The active ingredients in the products are essential oils, and if someone is allergic to a particular essential oil, she replaces it with another. One person was allergic to beeswax, so she replaced that with mango butter.
Her dream pillow sachets are filled with dried herbs and are placed between the pillowcase and pillow. Movement during the night releases the scent of the herbs.
“My goal is to make things other people aren’t making,” Dowd said. “My first husband died of an inoperable brain tumor, and I saw the effects of chemo. Once I got past the grieving, I became interested in alternative therapies and started researching.
“None of my products contain sagebrush,” she laughed. “I was trying to come up with a name for the business and everything I thought of was taken. A road by our home is called Sagebrush and I tried that. It worked and thus it became Sagebrush Botanicals.”
Products are available in 2- and 4-ounce jars. Since only a small amount is needed, a 2-ounce jar lasts three to four months. No preservatives are used, so they need to be kept in a cool, dark place and can be refrigerated if they become too soft. Since they don’t contain any preservatives, she makes only small batches.
Currently products can be shipped and sometimes delivered, depending on the location. More information can be found on her Facebook page or website, SagebrushBotanicals.com. Email her at sagebrushbotanicals@gmail.com or call 719-735-2509. She is looking for local outlets to place her products.
