Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce named Settings Event Rental, 1124 Halley’s Ave., Poncha Springs, as its March Business of the Month.
The monthly award celebrates local businesses that have made significant community contributions, according to the chamber.
The rental service provides supplies for weddings, family reunions, graduations, memorials and corporate events.
Settings Event Rental has been locally owned by Salida residents Betsy and Christopher Kolomitz since 2011. In its earlier days, the business operated from several storage units in Poncha Springs before recently moving into a larger warehouse.
Betsy Kolomitz is serving her second term on the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau while Christopher Kolomitz has served four years on the FIBArk board of directors. They are founding members of Heart of the Rockies Wedding Association and have acted as Medallion Sponsors for Heart of the Rockeis Chamber of Commerce for three years.
Christopher Kolomitz said it feels great to receive the title.
“Small business is hard,” he said. “And Betsy and I have put a lot of work into building our business, and we’re thankful for the local customers and the local relationships that we’ve been able to make over the years.”
Outside the business, the Kolomitzes enjoy skiing, traveling and soaking in the hot springs.
In the busier season, Settings Event Rental’s brick and mortar location tends to be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on typical weekdays. Christopher Kolomitz said the best way to get in contact is to call 719-539-2434 or email info@settingseventrental.com.
