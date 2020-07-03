Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and Colorado Brewers announced Thursday the 24th annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous rescheduled for Oct. 3 is cancelled.
“For many brewers, this is an event they look forward to every year, which is why we are obviously disappointed that we are not able to host the Rendezvous this year,” Shawnee Adelson, Colorado Brewers Guild executive director, said. “We are looking forward to gathering next year, when we will be celebrating our 25th anniversary.”
Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lori Roberts said the chamber has been fielding calls regarding the event. Many of the callers ask the chamber to make merchandise available so lovers of the Rendezvous can sport shirts and raise glasses to toast the breweries of Colorado.
“During your next visit to Salida, make sure to visit our local breweries and libations offerings, and stop in the chamber office to also purchase this year’s limited-edition poster,” Roberts said. “We are open for business and following protocol to ensure we all stay safe and ride this wave to secure good health and economic vitality.”
The limited edition t-shirt and poster for this year’s event were designed by local artist Jared Jacob of Sunday Lounge, and features hops-bearded elks against a Colorado mountain range.
T-shirts will be available on-line at the Chamber’s website, salidachamber.org for $35 plus tax. Posters are available at the Chamber’s office, 406 U.S. 50.
All proceeds will benefit the Salida Chamber of Commerce.
Brewers Rendezvous collector’s items are available for purchase at salidachamber.org/brewers-rendezvous-2020. For those with inquiries about the Brewers Rendezvous or its merchandise, email office@salidachamber.org.
