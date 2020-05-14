U.S. stocks ended lower Wednesday, with energy and financial sectors leading the drop.
In economic news, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned this recession could be prolonged and more painful than previously thought if Congress does not approve additional aid.
In corporate news, tech giant Tencent Holdings reported better than expected earnings despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Treasury yields fell as prices increased.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $15.60 to $1,722.40, and crude oil prices fell 43 cents to $25.90 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.34 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.65 percent.
