by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida Hospital District board of directors will hear a presentation about medical staff bylaws at its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive.
The board will consider capital purchase requests including:
• A cardio-metabolic analyzer for the wellness department.
• Magnetic door holders tied into the fire alarm for the materials department.
• An LTO8 tape autoloader for information systems.
• 42 TB Production Nimble Expansion for information systems.
• Orbital scrubber and burnisher for the facilities department.
The board will hear reports from medical staff, finance, CEO and administrative and committees.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko will introduce a review of board policies.
