U.S. stocks closed mostly higher Thursday.
Consumer discretionary and health care sectors were among the best performers, while energy and financial sectors continued to underperform the market.
In corporate news, BlackRock gained 3.05 percent on reported earnings of $6.60 per share versus $6.61 a year ago, beating consensus estimates of $6.36 per share.
In economic news, the Department of Labor reported an additional 5.2 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, which brings the four-week total to more than 22 million workers.
U.S. Treasuries rose as yields fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $4.70 to $1,735.50, and crude oil prices fell 29 cents to $19.58 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.21 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.61 percent.
