U.S. equities ended mixed Friday.
The health care, materials and energy sectors led the market, while the utilities and communication services sectors lagged.
In economic news, the August employment report showed an increase in nonfarm payrolls that fell short of consensus expectations.
As expected, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7 percent.
In corporate news, various state attorneys general announced the launch of formal antitrust probes into Facebook and Google.
Treasuries were mostly stronger.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 394 points, or 1.5 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate Friday, with 777 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold fell $9.20 to $1,506.20, silver fell 49 cents to $18.17, and crude oil rose 27 cents to $56.57 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.02 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.56 percent.
