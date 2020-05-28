Atmos Energy announced that payment options and financial assistance are available to its customers who are struggling to pay their monthly natural gas bill.
“To help those experiencing financial hardship, we have temporarily suspended natural gas disconnections for nonpayment and offer payment installment plans. In addition, financial help is available through local assistance agencies,” Jeff Martinez, Atmos Energy vice president of customer service, said in a press release.
“We encourage customers who are struggling to contact us. Making a partial payment will help you avoid building up a large balance that will be harder to pay off later.”
Additional federal assistance funds have been released due to COVID-19 through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP), in addition to Atmos Energy’s Sharing the Warmth funds.
Sharing the Warmth is a program that leverages customer donations with additional contributions by Atmos Energy to increase the amount of assistance offered. Atmos Energy then partners with local agencies to offer program funds to eligible customers.
Atmos Energy also offers installment plans that spread out payments of the total balance over time. During this time, there are no added charges or fees. To set up an installment plan, visit atmosenergy.com, log into the Atmos Energy Account Center and select the Payment Assistance tab, or call customer service at 888-286-6700 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mountain Time Monday through Friday.
Financial assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible residential customers through a local energy assistance agency. To locate an agency, visitatmosenergy.com/assistance or call 211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.