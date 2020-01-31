The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s Division of Labor Standards and Statistics recently adopted as final the Colorado Overtime and Minimum Pay Standards Order, effective March 16.
The order replaces the Colorado Minimum Wage Order, which had been widely criticized for its lack of clarity, according to a press release.
During a 10-month comment period, the Labor Department heard from more than 1,000 workers and employers. Many said the previous wage order was unclear in defining which workers are covered and what criteria make an employee exempt from various protections.
Based on comments and research, department officials said the three most significant changes are:
- It applies to all industries.
- It raises the minimum salary required to be exempt from wage protections – starting at $35,568 in July, gradually adjusting to $55,000 in 2024, then adjusting for inflation.
- It clarifies ambiguous wage rules that had generated litigation and confusion for employers and employees.
In summary, department officials said the proposed Colorado Overtime and Minimum Pay Standards Order offers expanded overtime, leading to more job creation.
They said research confirms that requiring overtime pay increases job opportunities because it leads employers to spread work to more workers, rather than assign extensive overtime.
The new order also offers expanded rights to breaks, which the department says will better protect public health and extend a greater work-life balance.
Testimony and research confirm the harmful health effects of long hours. Heart disease, injuries, and mental health challenges increase. Tired workers are less able to protect co-worker and public safety at construction sites, factories and elsewhere, the Labor Department reported.
By 2030, more than one in four workers in Colorado will be older than 55. In an aging workforce, long hours force many to leave good-paying manual labor jobs for lower-paid work that underutilizes their skills.
The department said salary exceptions will be phased in gradually to sync with Colorado’s economy.
The order gives employers three options: pay (a) the exempt salary or (b) any hourly wage plus overtime; or (c) limit overtime hours. The gradual phase-in, from $35,568 in 2020, parallels Colorado’s approach of only gradually raising the minimum wage, which has kept job levels better than in most states.
Based on input from various specific industries, the order retains partial exemptions for specific jobs that are traditionally exempt or that require added flexibility for employers: for field staff in seasonal camps and outdoor education programs, a reduced salary threshold; for ski workers, exemption from 40-hour weekly overtime pay; for Medicaid home service workers and agricultural workers, additional rest break flexibility.
Confusion about unclear wording in the previous order, which was decades old, made wage disputes more frequent, more prolonged and more costly for employers and employees alike, the Labor Department stated.
Clarifications in the new order include:
- Explaining in more detail what pre- and post-work time (for travel, clothes/gear, screenings, meetings, etc.) does and does not qualify as compensable “time worked.”
- Clarifying that employers disallowing tips do not violate rules against taking worker tips.
- Expressly stating how and when employers can divide up 10-minute rest period.
- Detailing what jobs qualify for the high-tech computer exemption.
The previous order covered four industries: retail/service, health/medical, food/beverage and commercial support. Those limited categories resulted in coverage that was inefficient, ill-defined and vague, the department reported. For instance, store janitors would be covered while janitors who cleaned law firm offices might not be.
The new order puts Colorado in line with modern wage laws that cover almost all jobs, as advocated by a wide range of proponents, Labor Department officials said.
