Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved extension of the current Nestlé Waters North America 1041 permit through Dec. 31 during their regular meeting Tuesday, held online.
Commissioners voted unanimously on April 7 to extend the public hearing for a new 1041 permit (municipal water project) until Oct. 20, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Larry Lawrence, a Nestlé representative, said giving the company through the end of the year would allow it to wrap up its production if the new permit isn’t approved.
In other business, Joe DeLuca with The Crabtree Group participated in discussion on a possible new parking lot on the east end of the county building and removal of trees. The parking lot is part of a planned expansion of the building.
Commissioners said the county had received more than 100 emails from residents urging not to cut down trees.
Bob Christiansen, county director of general administration, reiterated that the plan for the eastern parking lot is only one option, and bids for plans are still out and would not be received until April 30, at which time commissioners would review them.
Christiansen said the parking lot would also be used as a drop-off point for ballots and would include better handicap parking.
DeLuca said because the building is inside Salida city limits, the county must follow city building regulations, which would require at least 26 new parking spots if it expands, and some existing parking spots would be lost.
He said his company’s plan includes planting six to eight new trees, and nothing would be happening to Thonhoff Park.
Commissioners were asked about the county’s tree budget and possibility of using permeable material on the parking lot.
Commissioner Greg Felt said the county doesn’t have a tree budget because it doesn’t really own much land.
DeLuca said a rain-permeable parking lot is possible, but costs would be double, if not more, and freeze-and-thaw cycles during winter are very damaging to such surfaces.
“We need to see the plans first,” Felt said. “It might be possible to move some things around, but we need to see what comes back.”
Commissioners discussed the impact of COVID-19 on county functions and looked at what steps might be taken once the stay-at-home order is lifted.
Felt said he thought feedback he has received from department heads has been good and suggested asking to make sure they are meeting the public’s needs.
“If we are meeting the public’s meeds, we should stay the course,” Felt said. “Why take unnecessary risks?”
Commissioner Rusty Granzella suggested working with local businesses and finding out what they would be comfortable with regarding reopening area businesses.
Commissioner Keith Baker said he had questions about tourism and thought the state hadn’t been clear on how that should be handled.
Commissioners unanimously approved continuing suspension of public hearings during Chaffee County Planning Commission meetings through May 5, its next regular meeting.
“All of us support what you are doing,” DeLuca said, speaking for members of the building and development community. “We support and understand this might be another month, but we hope that after you might ramp up meetings as soon as possible, so people can get back to work.”
Commissioners unanimously approved:
• A resolution for the Timber Creek Heritage Water subdivision exemption.
• A resolution for the Schwitzer major subdivision exemption.
• A resolution for the Adams agricultural subdivision exemption.
