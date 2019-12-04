U.S. equities ended lower Tuesday, led by the financials and consumer discretionary sectors.
In economic news, President Donald Trump signaled that the trade deal with China might not happen until after the 2020 election.
The Treasury yield was lower.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 907 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a wide margin.
Gold rose $14 to $1,483.20, and crude oil prices rose 33 cents to $56.29 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.16 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.71 percent.
