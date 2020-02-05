by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment recently reported the Colorado unemployment rate, at 2.5 percent, is the lowest it has been since a statistical series of unemployment rates began in 1976.
In December, Chaffee County had a total labor force of 9,585 with 9,379 employed and 206 unemployed, for an unemployment rate of 2.1 percent. The county had an unemployment rate of 2.3 percent in November 2019 and 3.3 percent in December 2018.
The state unemployment rate decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point between November and December 2019. Colorado’s unemployment rate in December 2018 was 3.6 percent. Current U.S. rate is 3.5 percent.
The data originates from the household survey, one of two surveys the Labor Department conducts on a monthly basis. The other one is the business establishment survey, which covers number of jobs, not number of people employed. The business establishment survey measures jobs by worksite, and the household survey measures employment status by household.
A Labor Department press release stated Colorado employers created 1,400 nonfarm payroll jobs between November and December for a total of 2,803,500 jobs. Those 1,400 positions can be divided into 1,100 private-sector jobs and 300 government jobs. Between October and November, 9,400 Colorado jobs were created instead of the original estimate of 4,100.
Sectors that saw the largest job growth between November and December were education, health services, trade, transportation and utilities. Financial services saw the largest job decline.
During 2019, nonfarm payroll jobs saw a growth of 56,600, with 47,000 in the private sector and 9,600 in government. Private sectors that saw biggest job growth were professional and business services; education and health services; and trade, transportation and utilities. Mining and logging saw the biggest job decline in 2019.
For the year, the average work week for Colorado employees on private nonfarm payrolls remained the same at 33.6 hours. Average hourly earnings increased from $29.88 to $30.77.
Every month, the national household survey samples roughly 60,000 households, with the Colorado sample size containing about 850.
The national establishment survey samples around 142,000 business and government agencies representing 689,000 individual worksites. The Colorado sample size contains 3,500 business and government agencies comprising 7,000 worksites.
Ryan Gedney, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment senior economist, said all county-level unemployment rates were not seasonally adjusted, meaning they are not directly comparable to the state unemployment rate listed in the department’s press release.
Seasonal adjustments are a way to remove the influences of predictable seasonal events when measuring employment and unemployment statistics. Seasonal events include changes in weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules
The department also produced a county and state employment chart that was not seasonally adjusted, meaning data is directly comparable.
Statewide, Colorado had a total labor force of 3,181,390 with 3,106,033 employed and 75,357 unemployed in December, for an unemployment rate of 2.4 percent, compared to 2.5 percent in November 2019 and 3.8 percent in December 2018.
Because surveys are conducted separately, they can occasionally provide seemingly conflicting results. Gedney said there were no contradictions this year.
The January Colorado Employment Situation will be released at 8 a.m. March 16. Revised statewide estimates for 2019 and 2018 as well as some updated local information will also be released.
All establishment and household survey results for Colorado are available at colmigateway.com. Results for other states and the U.S. as a whole are available at bls.gov.
