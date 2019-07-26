Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Bliss Realty to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owner Cinda Riley was born and raised in Salida, and she said the Realtors at Bliss Realty have more than 100 years combined real estate experience in the area.
Bliss Realty specializes in residential, homes with acreage, vacant land, farm and ranch and commercial/investment/development.
For more information, visit blissrealtygroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.