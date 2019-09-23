U.S. stocks fell Friday amid renewed concern over the outlook for a possible U.S.-China trade deal.
The consumer discretionary, information technology and industrials sectors were hit the hardest, while health care and utilities sectors held up better.
Economic news was light.
In corporate news, McDonald’s increased its dividend by 8 percent.
Treasury bond prices rose as interest rates fell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 285 points, or 1 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high Friday, with 2.81 billion shares traded. Advancers and decliners were evenly matched.
Gold rose $17.27 to $1,516.37, silver was unchanged at $17.98, and crude oil prices fell 4 cents to $58.09 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.15 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.72 percent.
