Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will host its second annual Cancer Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, starting at the Healing Garden in front of the hospital at 1000 Rush Drive.
The walk will begin after a brief address from a cancer survivor, and all survivors will be recognized.
The course will follow the 1½-mile walking trail around the hospital campus.
Money raised by the walk will be deposited in the HRRMC Oncology Fund, which is administered by the HRRMC Foundation.
All proceeds will benefit local cancer patients. Funds may be used for wigs, gas cards, lymphedema sleeves or equipment.
Cancer survivors are not required to pay the event fee but are asked to register.
Online registration closes at noon today, but participants may register the day of the event. The cost is $35 and includes an event T-shirt.
For more information call 719-530-2270 or visit hrrmc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.