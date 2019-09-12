Getting ready for the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Cancer Walk

High Country Bank employees participating in the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Cancer Walk Saturday receive their official T-shirts Tuesday from hospital representatives. The bank is a presenting sponsor of the walk and has a team of 40 people participating, making it the largest team in the event. From left front are Jirka Myers, Alex Kainz, Lissy Algere, Mercedes Eyman. Kaylin Culp, Lindsay Pedrie, Jodi Baldwin and Priscilla Steinmetz. Back: April Obholz Bergeler, Danielle Webster, Haley Elzinga, Emily Haynes, Christen Smith, Terry McCorkindale and Rich Mancuso.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will host its second annual Cancer Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, starting at the Healing Garden in front of the hospital at 1000 Rush Drive.

The walk will begin after a brief address from a cancer survivor, and all survivors will be recognized.

The course will follow the 1½-mile walking trail around the hospital campus.

Money raised by the walk will be deposited in the HRRMC Oncology Fund, which is administered by the HRRMC Foundation.

All proceeds will benefit local cancer patients. Funds may be used for wigs, gas cards, lymphedema sleeves or equipment.

Cancer survivors are not required to pay the event fee but are asked to register.

Online registration closes at noon today, but participants may register the day of the event. The cost is $35 and includes an event T-shirt.

For more information call 719-530-2270 or visit hrrmc.com.

