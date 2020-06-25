Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Crossroads Café to its membership with a remote ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The “burger guy” has moved out of his food truck and into a physical restaurant at 142 W. U.S. 50. Eric Burns operated his food truck by the same name at Centennial Park for five years before pursuing other opportunities last year.
Burns said he saw a sign on the old Firefly restaurant that the space was for rent, and he opened Crossroads Cafe for business June 17. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday for now, he said.
Burns said the new restaurant will have the same burgers as the truck with more to come. “I like to take different deli meats and add that to the flavor profile,” he said, adding there was a possibility of upcoming water buffalo and kangaroo specials.
The biggest difference to having a physical location, he said, is now he’ll have a full-time chef, Trent Davis. Davis previously worked at the Grand Canyon’s Cliff Dwellers Lodge, which he said was named a top 10 restaurant in Arizona.
Burns also said he locally sources as many of his ingredients as possible, buying hamburger from Scanga Meats and other items from the local farmers market.
His menu also includes fresh salads and hand-cut fries.
Burns said having his food truck clientele helped him get back into the restaurant business. He has cooked and run restaurants for 25 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.