U.S. equities ended mostly lower Thursday.
Consumer staples and energy stocks led the decliners, while materials and utilities posted gains.
In corporate news, Walmart reported third-quarter earnings results that were above expectations, and it increased its full-year guidance.
Treasury prices were higher.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 749.7 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $7.90 to $1,471.20, and crude oil prices fell 21 cents to $56.91 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.31 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.82 percent.
