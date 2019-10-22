Salida $3.09

per gallon unleaded

 

West of Salida                   Miles            Unleaded          Diesel

Poncha Springs                         5                    $3.09               n/a

Sargents                               32.6                    $3.09           $3.27

Gunnison                             64.3                    $3.04           $3.09

Montrose                           128.9                    $2.81           $2.91

Grand Junction                  188.4                    $2.69           $2.78

 

East of Salida                     Miles            Unleaded          Diesel

Cotopaxi                                  25                    $2.87               n/a

Cañon City                               59                    $2.80           $2.93

Penrose                                70.2                    $2.80           $2.89

Pueblo                                  97.6                    $2.71           $2.82

Colorado Springs               103.6                    $2.54           $2.69

 

North of Salida                  Miles            Unleaded          Diesel

Centerville                           14.2                    $2.87           $2.98

Johnson Village                   22.6                    $3.19           $3.29

Buena Vista                          24.5                    $2.87           $2.98

Leadville                               58.7                    $2.79           $3.07

 

Northeast of JV                 Miles            Unleaded          Diesel

Fairplay                                57.4                    $2.79           $3.07

Bailey                                    95.8                    $2.69               n/a

Conifer                               110.3                    $2.61           $2.77

Lakewood                          132.3                    $2.45           $2.75

Denver                               142.3                    $2.49           $2.68

 

South of Salida                  Miles            Unleaded          Diesel

Saguache                                 45                       n/a               n/a

South Fork                           97.5                       n/a               n/a

Monte Vista                         80.2                    $2.80           $3.00

Alamosa                               97.4                    $2.80           $3.00

 

Lowest in Colorado          Miles            Unleaded          Diesel

Brighton                             159.7                    $2.27           $2.69

 

Information compiled through gasbuddy.com, Google maps and interviews with individual gas stations. Information is subject to change.

