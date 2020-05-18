U.S. equities ended slightly higher Friday, led by communication services.
In economic news, retail sales fell 16.4 percent in April versus an expected 12 percent.
In corporate news, Fitbit announced it will begin producing low-cost ventilators to help fill shortages hospitals are facing.
Treasury yields ticked higher as prices dropped.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the week down more than 2 percent.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high Friday, with 1.4 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $12.30 to $1,753.20, and crude oil prices rose $1.75 to $29.63 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.31 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed higher at 0.64 percent.
