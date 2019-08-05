U.S. stocks declined Friday on escalated trade tensions.
Most sectors were lower, led by technology and industrial shares. Real estate, consumer staples and utilities were the only sectors to post gains.
In economic news, the U.S. added 164,000 jobs in July, and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7 percent.
In corporate news, Chevron reported earnings in line with consensus estimates, while production numbers exceeded expectations.
U.S. Treasury bond prices rose as interest rates fell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 441 points, or 1.5 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate Friday, with 943.9 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a wide margin.
Gold fell $4.43 to $1,440.75, silver was unchanged at $16.22, and crude oil rose $1.34 to $55.29 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.38 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.85 percent.
