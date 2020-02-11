Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a presentation on “Social Media for Your Small Business” from 8:30-10 a.m. Feb. 21 at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave
A light breakfast will be provided at 8 a.m.
Lindsy Mueller, owner of Freshly Pressed Digital, will describe how to create engaging content, how to develop a brand identity to attract a target audience and how to streamline the social media process.
Laptops are encouraged but not required.
Admission is free, but space is limited. RSVP to info@salidachamber.org or 719-539-2068.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.