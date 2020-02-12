U.S. equities ended mixed Tuesday.
Energy and consumer discretionary sectors led the day, while communication services and consumer staples lagged.
In corporate news, T-Mobile’s deal to take over Sprint was approved by a federal judge.
Economic news was light.
U.S. Treasuries fell as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 872 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $8.20 to $1,571.30, and crude oil prices rose 42 cents to $49.99 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.06 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.59 percent.
