U.S. stocks closed higher Monday, led by the technology and consumer discretionary sectors.
In corporate news, Xerox increased its bid to acquire HP Inc.
In economic news, China’s consumer inflation increased 5.4 percent year-over-year in January, driven by the coronavirus outbreak.
U.S. Treasuries were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 875 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $3.90 to $1,577.30, and crude oil prices fell 73 cents to $49.59 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.03 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.56 percent.
