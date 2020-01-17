Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Salida Pharmacy & Fountain to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owners and Buena Vista residents Dr. Lucas Smith and Jill Smith arrived in Chaffee County in 2014 when Lucas Smith began working for Buena Vista Drug. He became the full owner after 3½ years.
Smith said he chose to develop a pharmacy in Salida because he saw a potential market for a community-oriented pharmacy as well as a vintage soda fountain.
The business officially opened Nov. 22.
Salida Pharmacy & Fountain is at 137 F St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.