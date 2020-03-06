U.S. stocks ended Thursday lower on continued concerns of the economic impact of coronavirus.
The financials, industrials and energy sectors were hit hardest, while the utilities and consumer staples sectors held up better.
In economic news, initial jobless claims came in lower than expected, pointing to continued strength in the labor market.
In corporate news, Donaldson reported earnings above estimates but lowered its outlook to reflect softening market conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Treasury prices increased as interest rates dipped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.4 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $28.50 to $1,671.50 Crude oil prices fell 85 cents to $45.93 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.55 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed lower at .92 percent.
