U.S. stocks closed down Wednesday.
All sectors were lower, with energy and financials among the worst performers and health care holding up best.
In corporate news, Bank of America reported earnings of 40 cents per share versus 70 cents per share a year ago, missing consensus estimates of 48 cents per share.
In economic news, the Commerce Department reported U.S. retail sales in March fell 8.7 percent, with auto sales down almost 26 percent and restaurant sales falling 27 percent.
U.S. Treasuries rose as yields fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $23.80 to $1,745.10, and crude oil prices rose 11 cents to $20.22 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.27 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.63 percent.
