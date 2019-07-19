U.S. stocks rose Thursday as a fresh round of dovish Federal Reserve comments increased bets on interest rate cuts.
The consumer staples, financials and utilities sectors were leaders, while the communications services and consumer discretionary sectors lagged.
In economic news, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey came in well above expectations, hitting its highest level since July 2018.
In corporate news, Union Pacific reported quarterly results ahead of expectations, driven by better than expected pricing and improvements in operations.
U.S. Treasuries rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 771.4 shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $19.22 to $1,445.85, silver rose 38 cents to $16.35, and crude oil fell $1.14 to $55.64 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.56 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 2.02 percent.
