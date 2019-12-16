U.S. stocks closed slightly higher Friday.
The utilities sector led the market as the energy sector lagged.
In economic news, the U.S. and China officials confirmed the approval of the Phase One trade agreement. The deal will call off the U.S. December tariffs and provide for $40-$50 billion of U.S. agricultural purchases by China over two years.
In corporate news, Abbott Labs, a diversified health care company, announced a higher than expected dividend increase of 12.5 percent, paying an annual $1.44 per share.
Treasury interest rates fell slightly.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 120 points, or 0.43 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 905 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $8.30 to $1,480.60, and crude oil prices rose 60 cents to $59.78 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.25 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.82 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.