JD Longwell is practicing what he preaches. Following a long career in international banking and trade financing, he switched his focus in 2015 to a new business, Point of Connection LLC, offering mediation and Integral Coaching to help others do the same.
“Coaching is often the next step after counseling,” he said. “With counseling you help someone identify how they got to where they are. Coaching takes up where counseling leaves off, taking a person to where they want to go from here and introducing them to a new way of being. Coaching is forward looking.”
Although he works with all genders and ages, he has a special interest in working with men since many men these days, he feels, are on the sidelines of American life.
He said there are the white males who aren’t working, are angry and have only high school educations, black men whose lives don’t seem to matter and adult boys/men still living at home with their parents. Other segments of that population are veterans dealing with physical and emotional scars, men with addictions (including technology addictions like video games) and absent fathers.
“Coaching helps develop a strategy to get from here to there – whatever the goal might be,” Longwell said. “We take all that stuff that is keeping us back and make a map of where we want to go.”
Whether as a mediator or Integral Coach, he brings practical, real-world experience to clients with negotiation skills developed during 30 years as a corporate executive, guiding teams of professionals around the world and managing a portfolio of trade-related assets for financial institutions and companies.
His professional path began as a Peace Corps volunteer and trainer in the 1970s, and his passion for helping people continues.
He had advanced mediation training and is listed as a professional mediator with the Mediation Association of Colorado. He is also a contract mediator with the Colorado Office of Dispute Resolution. Over the years he has mediated nearly 200 cases involving divorce, parenting plans, contract disputes, landlord-tenant issues and Homeowner Association disputes.
Mediation cultivated his interest in personal growth and development, leading him to become certified as a professional coach through Intergral Coaching Canada.
“Integral Coaching offers a wholistic approach that integrates emotional intelligence, physical health, spiritual practice and community awareness,” Longwell said.
Based on his work, particularly through the Mankind Project, he continues to explore the unique challenges facing men and boys in the 21st century. He is part of a circle of men that meets regularly in Salida and is structured around the principals he learned through the Mankind Project.
“I’m more than willing to foster other groups,” he said.
Individual clients may be seen just a few times or more frequently, depending on the situation.
“Cost might be a factor in deciding to try coaching,” he said. “I want to make coaching available to some of the underserved population so we can discuss cost. Coaching isn’t covered by insurance, but it can be so helpful to people who feel they are at a point where they are asking, where do I go from here?
“Coaching topics can include relationships, parenting, health issues, career choices, business ideas and spiritual awareness. Based on the topic, we develop a program.”
For more information visit pointofconectioncoaching.com or contact Longwell at 720-341-1668 or jd.longwell@gmail.com for information or an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.