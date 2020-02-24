U.S. stocks ended lower Friday as coronavirus continued to capture headlines.
The technology and consumer discretionary sectors lagged the broader market while real estate led.
In economic news, the IHS Markit February manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index came down to 50.8.
Corporate news was relatively light.
Treasury prices rose as yields dipped.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 1 percent, or 290 points, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high Friday, with 1.1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $25.90 to $1,646.40, and crude oil prices fell 54 cents to $53.34 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.91 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.47 percent.
