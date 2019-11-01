U.S. equities ended down Thursday.
The utilities sector led the broader market, while the industrials sector trailed.
In corporate news, Apple posted strong fourth-quarter earnings supported by strong growth in its wearable products business.
In economic news, the Chicago Purchasing Management Index dipped to a four-year low.
Treasury prices rose as interest rates dipped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.2 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a wide margin.
Gold rose $17 to $1,513.70, silver rose 1 cent to $18.11, and crude oil fell $1 to $54.06 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.17 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.68 percent.
