The Salida Hospital District board of directors will hear a presentation about the new retail pharmacy from pharmacy manager Jonathan Trenary at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive.
The board will also discuss the 2020 Performance Improvement Plan, presented by April Asbury, and hear reports on medical staff, finance and administration and from committees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.