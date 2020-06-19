Certified public accountants Kathy Hiser and Ramona Levulis-Kimmett recently joined Salida accounting firm Walke & Associates PC.
Hiser has been a CPA for more than 30 years and will primarily work with individual clients in tax preparation and planning.
“My primary goal in working with clients is to provide strategies that make tax issues and tax preparation understandable to them,” Hiser said.
She received a bachelor’s degree from Texas Women’s University in 1983 and became a CPA in 1986. She served as chief financial officer for an international technology firm as well as financial process manager for a Fortune Global 500 company.
“She has a very unique and diverse accounting background and will further strengthen our team,” founding partner Rachael Walke said.
Hiser and her husband are longtime Chaffee County residents who raised both of their sons here and now have grandchildren in the area. They frequently visit Alaska to see their other grandchild.
“My career has taken me all over the country and even around the globe. I am very excited to finally be practicing accounting here in my community,” Hiser said.
Ramona Levulis-Kimmett is a Salida native who said she is excited to serve the community she grew up in. She has nearly 10 years of accounting experience.
After graduating with a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Colorado-Boulder, she gained experience in auditing government financial statements and publicly traded companies. She spent several years as a corporate accountant with a large homebuilder in Denver.
Hiser can be reached at 719-539-8576 or Kathy@walkecpa.com. Levulis-Kimmett can be reached at 719- 539-8576 or Ramona@walkecpa.com.
