U.S. stocks ended mostly higher Tuesday as investors continued to measure the likelihood of a U.S.-China partial trade deal.
The health care and materials sectors performed well, while the energy and consumer discretionary sectors lagged.
Economic news was light.
In corporate news, Linde reported third-quarter results ahead of expectations and raised its outlook.
Treasury prices increased as rates dipped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 825.5 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $2.38 to $1,458.29, and crude oil prices fell 8 cents to $56.78 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.39 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.91 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.