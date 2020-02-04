Beer connoisseurs can find meals that complement their craft beers at Soulcraft Brewing’s newly renovated food trailer.
The trailer, which opened Jan. 18, is operated by Soulcraft staff and is on Soulcraft property at 248 W. U.S. 50. It will be open seven days a week from noon until roughly 8 p.m.
Mike LaCroix, Soulcraft CEO and brewmaster, said he has a culinary background and always wanted to create a menu for a food truck, but he wanted to make sure the flavors of the food paired well with his craft beer.
“We wanted to create a menu that would fit in with our craft beer culture,” LaCroix said. “Our menu items feature food that is fresh, local, seasonal and unique.”
The trailer will be open year-round, but its menu will change seasonally. Current menu items include butternut squash hummus, bangers and mash and pulled pork sandwiches. The full menu can be found at soulcraftbeer.com under the “What is Soulcraft?” tab.
Soulcraft collaborated with local and regional food producers like Gosar Sausages in Monte Vista, Milberger Farms in Pueblo and Scanga Meat Co. in Salida to help produce the menu. They intend to sell as many Colorado products as possible.
“Working with local suppliers will ensure that our food is as fresh as it can be,” LaCroix said.
He said Soulcraft is introducing its own food to the trailer location now because years ago he was expecting there to be a food truck trend in Salida, but it never fully formed. The trailer was formerly operated by Cosmo’s Fresh Pasta from 2017 until Labor Day 2019, when the owner decided she wanted to change her career direction.
The brewery did not want to compete with Cosmo’s, so they waited until after the restaurant closed to offer snacks like popcorn in the main indoor area. Adding snacks has been so successful that LaCroix said they will keep that even after the food trailer is completely set up.
LaCroix said in two weeks the trailer plans to offer a happy hour food menu between 3 and 5 p.m. every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.