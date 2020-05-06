U.S. stocks ended higher Tuesday.
Health care and technology sectors led the broader market, while consumer staples and financials lagged.
In economic news, April’s Institute for Supply Management nonmanufacturing index dropped to 41.8 from 52.1 in March, slightly above consensus estimates.
In corporate news, Dupont reported earnings that aligned with its preannounced range and were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Treasury prices dipped as interest rates increased.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 971 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $2.30 to $1,715.60, and crude oil prices rose $4.15 to $24.54 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.32 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 0.65 percent.
