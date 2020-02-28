U.S. stocks ended Thursday lower as concerns around the spread of coronavirus continue to impact markets. All sectors posted declines.
In corporate news, food-delivery startup Doordash Inc. filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.
Treasury prices rose slightly as yields dipped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.9 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $3.40 to $1,639.70. Crude oil prices fell $1.91 to $46.82 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.77 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.27 percent.
