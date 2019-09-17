U.S. stocks mostly fell Monday on increasing geopolitical risks and global growth concerns.
The energy sector outperformed as crude oil prices surged higher after a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities disrupted 5 percent of global crude supply.
In economic news, manufacturing activity in the New York area came in lower than expected in September.
In corporate news, the United Auto Workers union went on strike at General Motors.
U.S. Treasuries rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 957 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a 2-1 margin.
Gold rose $9.77 to $1,498.42, silver rose 50 cents to $17.86, and crude oil rose $7.13 to $61.98 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.32 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.85 percent.
