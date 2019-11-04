U.S. equities ended higher on Friday.
The energy and industrial sectors led the broader market, while utilities and real estate lagged.
In corporate news, Google confirmed plans to buy FitBit for $2.1 billion.
In economic news, the U.S. economy added 128,000 jobs in October, which surpassed estimates.
Treasury prices dipped as interest rates rose.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 388 points, or 1.4 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate Friday, with 895.4 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by nearly a 3-1 margin.
Gold rose 30 cents to $1,515.10, silver was unchanged at $18.12, and crude oil prices rose $1.90 to $56.08 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.2 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.71 percent.
