Salida acupuncturist Lindsey Cowherd is celebrating 10 years of practice.
“I am proud to be serving the community I grew up in,” Cowherd said.
She was introduced to acupuncture at age 12. She graduated Pacific College of Health and Science in 2010 with a master’s degree. While there she interned at four San Diego community-outreach sites as well as Rady Children’s Hospital’s trauma and leukemia wards.
She said she valued her time at the clinics as well as her experience working with Japanese acupuncturists who taught her that “needling doesn’t need to be painful.”
Before pursuing a private practice in Salida, she worked at Integrate Mind-Body-Fitness and Cloud 9 Chiropractic.
Cowherd’s practice offers tuina (Chinese medical massage), facial rejuvenation acupuncture and Chinese herbs and essential oils to complement treatments. She said while she treats a variety of ailments, the most common are orthopedic – specifically in lower back, hip, shoulder and neck.
Cowherd’s practice is at 8764 CR 140. To book an appointment, call 719-207-0853.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.