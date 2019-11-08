Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Colorado Front Range Roofing to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owner Jim Sprague started the company six years ago but has been involved in roofing for more than 25 years.
Based in Pueblo, the company specializes in both residential and commercial roofing, including installation, restoration, maintenance or repairs.
Sprague said some of his roofers have worked for and with him for more than 25 years.
For more information, visit cfrroofing.com/.
