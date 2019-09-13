The U.S. Small Business Administration announced it will accept nominations until 3 p.m. EST Jan. 7 for its 2020 National Small Business Week awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year.
According to a press release, individuals or organizations who want to nominate a business can visit the National Small Business Week website at sba.gov/nsbw.
SBA awards given in celebration of National Small Business Week from May 3-9 include Small Business Person of the Year from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam.
Additional awards are given in a number of special categories, including exporting, disaster recovery, federal contractors, lending, investment and awards to SBA resource partners, such as women’s and veterans’ business centers.
All nomination packages must be hand delivered or mailed to the nearest SBA office. Email submissions will not be accepted because they contain personally identifiable information.
Colorado submissions may be hand delivered or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Colorado District Office, Attn: Stephen Collier, 921 19th St., Suite 426, Denver, CO 80202.
