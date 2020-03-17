U.S. stocks finished lower Monday as concerns around COVID-19 continued to drive selling pressure.
Financials were among the biggest decliners while consumer staples held up best.
The Federal Reserve cut rates to nearly zero to boost liquidity and stimulate the economy.
In corporate news, airlines continue to reduce flight schedules amid travel concerns and are seeking government financial assistance.
Treasury prices increased as yields dropped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.9 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $26.30 to $1,490.40, and crude oil prices fell $3.06 to $28.67 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.3 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.74 percent.
