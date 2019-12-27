U.S. equities ended positive on Thursday.
The consumer discretionary sector led the broader market, while the health care sector lagged.
In corporate news, Amazon reported that its 2019 holiday season experienced record highs in online orders, in addition to “tens of millions” of Amazon devices purchased.
Treasury prices were little changed.
Gold rose $11.20 to $1,516, and crude oil prices rose 52 cents to $61.63 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.32 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.9 percent.
