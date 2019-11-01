Debra “Deb” Lastovica is the newest addition to Harder Real Estate and Development.
She joined Walt Harder, Casey Bennett and Dustin Hughes as an associate broker on Oct. 16.
Lastovica comes to Salida from Colorado Springs, where she was an investment counselor for T. Rowe Price and managed rental property for 20 years. She was a single mom for 15 years, working full time.
“My children are grown now, and when I married Norm Lastovica I relocated to Salida where he lives,” Lastovica said. “I decided to get a real estate license, and since Walt (Harder) had helped me sell some of my properties, I contacted him and he hired me.
“I’m honored to be working for Harder Real Estate and Development and I look forward to helping the people of Salida and Chaffee County.”
Aside from her professional life, she has spent more than 30 years building stained glass windows and is a huge fan of Moto GP, which is street racing on tracks.
“I watch it – I don’t do it,” she said. “I would never drive anything 200 mph.”
“We are excited to have Deb join us and bring her extensive experience in loan origination and property management,” Harder said. “As a former investment counselor, she will be uniquely qualified to help real estate buyers and sellers make good decisions. Her upbeat personality and highly organized style will make her a lasting success in our community.”
She can be reached at 719-539-2000 or on her cellphone at 719-331-4605.
