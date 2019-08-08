U.S. stocks ended mixed Wednesday.
The materials sector rallied, while financial stocks weighed on performance.
In corporate news, CenterPoint Energy reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share above consensus analyst estimates and last year’s result.
Economic news was light.
Treasury bond prices rose as their interest rates fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.08 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a thin margin.
Gold rose $23.06 to $1,497.46, silver fell 3 cents to $17.08, and crude oil fell $1.37 to $52.26 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.23 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.71 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.